Sheriff's department warns of counterfeit bills in Washington Co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sheriff's department warns of counterfeit bills in Washington County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sheriff's department in Washington County, Indiana, is asking the public to be on the lookout for fake money.

Officials say counterfeit $5 and $10 bills have been circulating through local businesses and banks the last several days. Business owners are being encouraged to use counterfeit bill detector pens on all money.

If you think you've received the fake money, call the Salem Police Department at (812) 883-5100 or the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (812) 883-5999.

