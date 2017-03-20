RAW VIDEO | UofL's Bobby Petrino previews Tuesday's spring pract - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | UofL's Bobby Petrino previews Tuesday's spring practice

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team begins spring practice on Tuesday.

Coach Bobby Petrino held his first news conference of the year on Monday and talked about the off season, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and goals for the 2017 season.

There will be 15 practices held at Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex.

Only the practices held on March 24th, March 28th and April 4th will be open to the public. The first open practice on Friday is slated to begin at 3:25 p.m.

Spring practice ends on April 15th with the Wendy's Wonderful Spring Game at 1 p.m. at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

