A donut business owner identified as Bullitt County's latest murder victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started as a death investigation. Now, it's a murder investigation after a man was found dead inside his Bullitt County home.

Kentucky State Police will not say how 54-year-old Thai Le died. They'll only say that his death was a murder.

His house is on Creekview Court in the Hebron Estates neighborhood of Shepherdsville. Pioneer Village Police started investigating, but asked for KSP's help on Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say Le owns Donut Express on Third Street Road in Louisville. WDRB News also found a business record from the Secretary of State's Office that says Le owns Donut Express at 1732 Midland Trail in Shelbyville.

Le used to own Donut Sky in Hillview. The owner of Donut Sky emailed this to WDRB News, "Thai Le had used our address to receive Marijuana and because of this my husband when to jail."

In 2014, the Bullitt County Drug Task Force arrested Le and Raksmey Ek for nine pounds of high-grade marijuana worth an estimated $45,000.

"The way they were packaging this marijuana, as from the way we recovered it, it was between some cake pans to try to help hide it," said Captain Mike Murdoch at a press conference at the time of the bust.

Police believe the drugs came from a drug trafficking operation in California. Neighbors of Le didn't want to talk on camera, but say his family kept to themselves. Le's wife says she doesn't know why he was killed.

The owners of Donut King in Mt. Washington say they are related to Le, but they won't say what that relation is. The owner of Donut King was shot twice in the head while at work back in October. He is now in rehab, but his family says the recovery has been slow. They say doctors tell them it's a miracle he survived.

No arrests have been made in either case.

