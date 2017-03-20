Authorities identify bicyclist killed in crash on Palatka Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify bicyclist killed in crash on Palatka Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist who died after he was hit by a car Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 40-year-old Adam P. Fischer.

Authorities say Fischer was riding his bike westbound in the 1000 block of Palatka Road, near Bruce Avenue, when a westbound vehicle hit him from behind.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m., according to the coroner's office. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the crash.

