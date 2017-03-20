Semi trucks carrying 'Hunger Games' exhibit arrive in Louisville

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are signs that the new Hunger Games exhibit is about to spring to life in Louisville.

Semi trucks marked with the Mockingjay logo are rolling into town. Twenty trucks carrying "The Hunger Games - The Exhibition" will be unloading at the Frazier History Museum this week.

The exhibit includes costumes, props and pieces of the set like the tribute train and the Everdeens' house. The exhibit has only stopped in a handful of major cities around the world.

The Kentucky star power of actors Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson helped Louisville land the exhibit.

"Normally you would expect to see something of this caliber -- 1,000 artifacts, 20,000 square feet -- to go to a bigger city, but because we have such powerful connections to the setting and the stars of the film, it makes it a really rich part of our culture," said Penny Peavler, president of the Frazier History Museum.

The Hunger Games exhibit opens on April 1 and runs through Sept.10.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.