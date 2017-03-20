Semi trucks carrying 'Hunger Games' exhibit arrive in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Semi trucks carrying 'Hunger Games' exhibit arrive in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are signs that the new Hunger Games exhibit is about to spring to life in Louisville.

Semi trucks marked with the Mockingjay logo are rolling into town. Twenty trucks carrying "The Hunger Games - The Exhibition" will be unloading at the Frazier History Museum this week.

The exhibit includes costumes, props and pieces of the set like the tribute train and the Everdeens' house. The exhibit has only stopped in a handful of major cities around the world. 

The Kentucky star power of actors Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson helped Louisville land the exhibit.

"Normally you would expect to see something of this caliber -- 1,000 artifacts, 20,000 square feet -- to go to a bigger city, but because we have such powerful connections to the setting and the stars of the film, it makes it a really rich part of our culture," said Penny Peavler, president of the Frazier History Museum.

The Hunger Games exhibit opens on April 1 and runs through Sept.10. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

