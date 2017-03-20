City accepting proposals to develop site of failed food hub in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville wants to shake the sour taste of a failed food port project with a new idea.

On Monday city leaders began soliciting proposals to redevelop the 24-acre site at 30th and Muhammad Ali, which is now an empty lot full of dirt, weeds and concrete, but the city hopes a developer sees potential.

Plans for a food distribution center at the site collapsed in 2016, taking hundreds of potential jobs and millions of dollars out of the Russell Neighborhood.

"I see now the opportunity to regroup and find the right developer who can come up with a sustainable project that will benefit all of west Louisville," said Ramona Lindsey with the West Louisville Community Council.

Some ideas for the site include athletic facilities, or spaces for recreational or job development.

Proposals are due no later than May 22.

