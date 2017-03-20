Amber Alert still out for 15-year-old Tennessee girl reportedly kidnapped by former teacher

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've gotten more than 250 tips from 24 states in their search for a Tennessee teacher and the former student he's suspected of kidnapping.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who hasn't been seen for a week. Police say they believe her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, kidnapped her about 50 miles south of Nashville.

Another student told school leaders in January they saw Thomas and Cummins kissing in a classroom.

"He had told her that he had been in the FBI and CIA," said Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth's father. "I tried to convince her that you don't go from jobs like that down to teaching in a rural school."

"Tad, this is not you," said Jill Cummins, Tad's wife. "This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police. And bring Beth back home."

Police say Cummins took out a loan for $4,500 a few weeks before the kidnapping. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.