Amber Alert still out for 15-year-old Tennessee girl reportedly kidnapped by former teacher

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.More >>
LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.More >>
From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.More >>
From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.More >>
Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.More >>
Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.More >>
The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.More >>
The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.More >>
Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.More >>
Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.More >>
The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.More >>
The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.More >>