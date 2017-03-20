Amber Alert still out for 15-year-old Tennessee girl reportedly - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amber Alert still out for 15-year-old Tennessee girl reportedly kidnapped by former teacher



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've gotten more than 250 tips from 24 states in their search for a Tennessee teacher and the former student he's suspected of kidnapping.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who hasn't been seen for a week. Police say they believe her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, kidnapped her about 50 miles south of Nashville.

Another student told school leaders in January they saw Thomas and Cummins kissing in a classroom.

"He had told her that he had been in the FBI and CIA," said Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth's father. "I tried to convince her that you don't go from jobs like that down to teaching in a rural school."

"Tad, this is not you," said Jill Cummins, Tad's wife. "This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police. And bring Beth back home."

Police say Cummins took out a loan for $4,500 a few weeks before the kidnapping. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

