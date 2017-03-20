Louisville pet owner invents easy way for pet owners to feed the - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville pet owner invents easy way for pet owners to feed their animals

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Bill Hayes' two cats, Tuffy and Simkin, have been using a new invention at dinner time, something Hayes says makes his job taking care of them easier.

“If the feeder is on the floor, and you're the type of person who is afraid to bend over and pick up the feed bowls, it makes it very easy just to grab,” Hayes said. “You can take it up to where you can reach it.”

The new take on the pet feeder is called a Reachabowl. It has a long handle attached to the center of the bowl.

“You can put feed or water or whatever you need in it, and then you can place it down so the cats can actually get at it,” he said.

Vadim Gordin, who invented the Reachabowl, lives here in Louisville. He wanted to help people who have a hard time moving around do everyday tasks with less frustration.

“I've seen on Facebook people will tag their brother and sister like, ‘Oh we've gotta get this for mom!'” Gordin said. “The feedback has been very positive and very exciting.”

Hayes says it’s useful for “somebody that's in, say, a wheelchair and may not be able to reach over the chair.”

The bowl has a rim to catch spills and is safe to go in the dishwasher.

The invention just went on sale and the first round of shipments will be made next week.

Gordin says he will continue making more inventions to help people like Hayes continue doing the things they love.

“There are five other products in various stages of prototyping and development and market testing I'm working on,” Gordin said. 

For more information on Reachabowl, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.