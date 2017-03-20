Louisville pet owner invents easy way for pet owners to feed their animals

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Bill Hayes' two cats, Tuffy and Simkin, have been using a new invention at dinner time, something Hayes says makes his job taking care of them easier.

“If the feeder is on the floor, and you're the type of person who is afraid to bend over and pick up the feed bowls, it makes it very easy just to grab,” Hayes said. “You can take it up to where you can reach it.”

The new take on the pet feeder is called a Reachabowl. It has a long handle attached to the center of the bowl.

“You can put feed or water or whatever you need in it, and then you can place it down so the cats can actually get at it,” he said.

Vadim Gordin, who invented the Reachabowl, lives here in Louisville. He wanted to help people who have a hard time moving around do everyday tasks with less frustration.

“I've seen on Facebook people will tag their brother and sister like, ‘Oh we've gotta get this for mom!'” Gordin said. “The feedback has been very positive and very exciting.”

Hayes says it’s useful for “somebody that's in, say, a wheelchair and may not be able to reach over the chair.”

The bowl has a rim to catch spills and is safe to go in the dishwasher.

The invention just went on sale and the first round of shipments will be made next week.

Gordin says he will continue making more inventions to help people like Hayes continue doing the things they love.

“There are five other products in various stages of prototyping and development and market testing I'm working on,” Gordin said.

For more information on Reachabowl, click here.

