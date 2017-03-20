Senator Rand Paul skips out on Trump rally after stop in St. Mat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Senator Rand Paul skips out on Trump rally after stop in St. Matthews

Posted: Updated:

It doesn't matter that they're in the same party. One person who will not attend President Donald Trump's rally Monday night is Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

Paul talked healthcare at the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning, telling the crowd he hopes the GOP's proposed healthcare plan fails so lawmakers can start "real negotiations" about replacing Obamacare.

"My fear is that a year from now, prices are still soaring and insurance premiums are still high," he said.

The Republican senator is an outspoken critic of the GOP's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He calls it "Obamacare Lite."

"Some of us want more more market-oriented, competition, choice ... things to drive down prices," Paul said. "And on their side, they're saying, 'We'll give you half as much as Obamacare.'"

Paul agrees with repealing Obamacare, but lawmakers can't agree on a way to replace it.

"Most conservatives across the country didn't vote for Obamacare Lite, they voted for repeal," Paul said.

Several people on hand for Paul's speech strongly oppose Obamacare and say something needs to be done quickly.

"My aunt went from a Cadillac plan to dirt, dirt dirt, and it's $100 dollars on the month," said Lisa Knowland of Louisville. "Something's got to give."

"Quit playing politics," added Brian Ader of Indiana. "They need to get together and get this done."

Hours after Paul's meeting in St. Matthews, President Trump will hold a rally at Freedom Hall, hoping to garner support for the healthcare plan.

"Trump is a strong leader, and I'm confident he's going to bring everyone together," said Eric Nguyen of Louisville. 

Paul said he's skipping the rally. Instead, he's headed back to Washington to build a coalition against the bill. 

"I'm not just willy-nilly doing it because Republicans are saying, 'Lets do it,'" he said. "I want it to be fixed."

Paul says he doesn't think the bill has enough support. It heads to the House for a vote on Thursday.

Stay wit WDRB News for full coverage tonight from President Trump's rally.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

