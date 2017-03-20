Protesters make their voices heard ahead of President Trump's speech at Freedom Hall

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

It's been one year since a quadruple shooting near Churchill Downs killed two people and injured two more.

A year after their death, family remembers 2 cousins shot and killed in south Louisville

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Fireworks are already on sale, but you'll get cited if you launch any right now in Elizabethtown.

New ordinance restricts use of fireworks in Elizabethtown to 6 days a year

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

The suspect is still on the run. LMPD is using its helicopter and a K9 to search for the man.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters made their opinions known in the parking lot of Kentucky Kingdom ahead of President Donald Trump's speech Monday night at Freedom Hall.

A crowd of nearly 1,000 people started gathering early Monday afternoon. Many of them were part of the group Indivisible Kentucky, whose theme is "We will not be silenced."

It's made of up of members of the Louisville Movement Coalition, which includes Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, Parents for Social Justice and several LGBT groups.

"I want other voters to know this is important, and we want change," protester Jillian Greene said. "The people of the United States don't like Trump and we want change."

Karen Zahaluk was in town all the way from Dallas.

"It makes me so happy to see these people out here supporting Planned Parenthood, and [it] makes me so happy to see all these people supporting affordable healthcare," she said.

Originally, the protesters were much closer to Freedom Hall where the speech was taking place, but Secret Service moved them off property.

"It feels like they're trying to insulate the president from the voices of the American people," said Chris Rowzee with the Louisville Movement Coalition

