Protesters make their voices heard ahead of President Trump's speech at Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters made their opinions known in the parking lot of Kentucky Kingdom ahead of President Donald Trump's speech Monday night at Freedom Hall.

A crowd of nearly 1,000 people started gathering early Monday afternoon. Many of them were part of the group Indivisible Kentucky, whose theme is "We will not be silenced."

It's made of up of members of the Louisville Movement Coalition, which includes Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, Parents for Social Justice and several LGBT groups.

"I want other voters to know this is important, and we want change," protester Jillian Greene said. "The people of the United States don't like Trump and we want change."

Karen Zahaluk was in town all the way from Dallas.

"It makes me so happy to see these people out here supporting Planned Parenthood, and [it] makes me so happy to see all these people supporting affordable healthcare," she said.

Originally, the protesters were much closer to Freedom Hall where the speech was taking place, but Secret Service moved them off property.

"It feels like they're trying to insulate the president from the voices of the American people," said Chris Rowzee with the Louisville Movement Coalition

