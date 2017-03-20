Trump impersonator highlights crowd of supporters at Freedom Hall for president's speech

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is expected to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall, and several hours before, some of his most avid supporters were already lined up at the door.

"We just came because he's the best president, in my eyes, that we've ever had. And he's going to make America great again," said one supporter, donning the customary red hat with those words.

Several voiced their pleasure with President Trump's first few months in office, saying he has fulfilled everything he promised.

"I love this man," one woman said. "He is not a politician. He's following through with all his campaign promises. He's going to build the wall."

But the real highlight of the crowd was a man who looked just like the man himself.

"It's me, Donald J. Trump," said a man with a very believable costume. Unbelievable guy. Fantastic guy. One of the most unbelievable presidents in the entire United States, probably the entire world, right? And right out here, look at this: there's gotta be roughly 4 ... 5 ... 6 ... maybe 700 ... maybe 7,000 people out here today. It's unbelievable."

Stay with WDRB News throughout the night for ongoing coverage of President Trump's speech.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.