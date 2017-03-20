Trump impersonator highlights crowd of supporters at Freedom Hal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump impersonator highlights crowd of supporters at Freedom Hall for president's speech

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is expected to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall, and several hours before, some of his most avid supporters were already lined up at the door.

"We just came because he's the best president, in my eyes, that we've ever had. And he's going to make America great again," said one supporter, donning the customary red hat with those words.

Several voiced their pleasure with President Trump's first few months in office, saying he has fulfilled everything he promised.

"I love this man," one woman said. "He is not a politician. He's following through with all his campaign promises. He's going to build the wall."

But the real highlight of the crowd was a man who looked just like the man himself.

"It's me, Donald J. Trump," said a man with a very believable costume. Unbelievable guy. Fantastic guy. One of the most unbelievable presidents in the entire United States, probably the entire world, right? And right out here, look at this: there's gotta be roughly 4 ... 5 ... 6 ... maybe 700 ... maybe 7,000 people out here today. It's unbelievable."

Stay with WDRB News throughout the night for ongoing coverage of President Trump's speech.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.