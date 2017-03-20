RAW VIDEO | President Donald Trump gives exclusive one-on-one interview to WDRB News

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Police have not said what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News got an exclusive interview Monday night with President Donald Trump ahead of his rally at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

It was just a few minutes in President Trump's busy night, but he was clearly anxious to get outside the Washington bubble and talk about Kentucky issues.

In the interview, he touched on why he's focusing on Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul's opposition to his healthcare bill, the criticism that the repeal of Obamacare will cost thousands of Kentuckians their Medicaid coverage and what he can do to bring jobs to the Commonwealth.

Here are a few of the highlights:

On Kentucky:

Lawrence Smith: "Your visit comes on the heels of the Vice President coming here to Louisville. Why the focus on Kentucky?" President Trump: "Well, I've been with them, and they've been with me. Kentucky has been one of our great states. I love the people of Kentucky. We're putting the miners back to work. We've already signed legislation so, environmentally, allows the mines to start re-opening and keeping them open. I made a lot of promises to the miners, and I'm keeping those promises. So I wanted to come back here and tell them that."

On Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Obamacare:

Lawrence Smith: "How much do you need Sen. Rand Paul to support this, and what you you prepared to do to get that support?" President Trump: "I like Rand Paul. I think he's good guy. And he's speaking from the heart. But I think we have a bill that's going to be negotiated. You put it in, and they go back, and I think in the end, we're going to have a fantastic bill. And the alternative is Obamacare, and Obamacare is killing Kentucky. In Tennessee, they've already lost half of it. So half of it is now dead. The insurance companies left. You're going to lose your insurance companies if you haven't already lost them. It's been a disaster for Kentucky. I really like Rand, and I respect Rand. But I think he's hopefully going to come along. I hope so."

Critics say repealing Obamacare would cause hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians on Medicaid, including many who voted for Trump, to lose their coverage.

He says that will not happen.

"We've changed it, and we've added it, and we've added dollars," he said. "And I will never let that happen to my people. These are people that were with me from the beginning."

Trump is counting on rallies like this one to build popular support for his healthcare plan.

"You see the kind of crowd we have here, and that's big stuff," he said. "They've never seen a crowd like this. It's some kind of a record, they're telling me ... We're very honored by it. I guess that's one of the reasons I also love Kentucky and did so well here. I'll be coming back to Kentucky a lot. We'll be doing a lot of things for the people in Kentucky."

That includes, Trump said, adding jobs.

"You have a great governor, a friend of mine. And he's done a terrific job," he said. "We're going to have jobs come back. We're doing a lot of things with trade. You notice what's going on with the car companies. I already worked on Ford. You saw that with your factory, your car plant. We're going to have many plants coming back in. The auto industry is going to stay here, very importantly, and expand.

"We're making it so that they just can't leave Kentucky, say 'bye-bye, we're going, and we're going to go to Mexico or someplace else.' Because when they make their product in a different country after they fired all their workers, they're not going to sell their product with no tax coming back in. I feel very, very strongly about it."

And we had time for one last quick question.

Lawrence Smith: "A final word for the people of Kentucky from the President of the United States?" President Trump: "We love you. A special place."

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.