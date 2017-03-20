Lawsuit claims JCPS teacher dislocated 5-year-old boy's arm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawsuit claims JCPS teacher dislocated 5-year-old boy's arm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against JCPS, a bus monitor and a teacher who is accused of dislocating a 5-year-old boy's arm. 

The boy was a student at the George Unseld Early Childhood Learning Center when the alleged incident happened last March. According the lawsuit, teacher Bernice Caldwell and bus monitor Monica Taylor disciplined the boy for getting out of line waiting for the bus. 

It claims Taylor restrained the child by the legs and arms when Caldwell grabbed his arm, dislocating his radius. 

The lawsuit was filed by the boy's aunt, who is his guardian. 

