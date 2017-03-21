Disbelief over size of chicken in viral video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A video of a massive chicken is going viral.

The video shows the animal leaving its coop and walking around its fenced in yard.

Some are questioning if the chicken is real, even suggesting a person could be dressed up and walking around.

But the chicken has been identified as a Brahma chicken.

The Brahma was the principal meat chicken in the U.S. in the early 1900's, but is now endangered.

Females can weigh as much as 14 pounds, and males as much as 18.

The origin of the video is not known.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

