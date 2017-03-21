Disbelief over size of chicken in viral video - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Disbelief over size of chicken in viral video

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A video of a massive chicken is going viral.

The video shows the animal leaving its coop and walking around its fenced in yard.

Some are questioning if the chicken is real, even suggesting a person could be dressed up and walking around.

But the chicken has been identified as a Brahma chicken.

The Brahma was the principal meat chicken in the U.S. in the early 1900's, but is now endangered.

Females can weigh as much as 14 pounds, and males as much as 18.

The origin of the video is not known.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.