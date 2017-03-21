Police looking for 'grab and run' thief who robbed Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.More >>
Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.More >>
Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.More >>
Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.More >>
Police say he acted as a lookout while his accomplices robbed the store.More >>
Police say he acted as a lookout while his accomplices robbed the store.More >>
The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.More >>
The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.More >>
According to investigators, troopers stayed at the scene for more than 24 hours as hundreds of stolen items were collected and victims were contacted to identify and claim the items.More >>
According to investigators, troopers stayed at the scene for more than 24 hours as hundreds of stolen items were collected and victims were contacted to identify and claim the items.More >>
The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.More >>
The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, he even showed up at the girl's school three times in an attempt to see her.More >>
Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.More >>