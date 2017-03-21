Police looking for 'grab and run' thief who robbed Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simpsonville Police hope surveillance pictures will help them track down a "grab and run" thief.

Investigators say the man hit the SAKS Off 5th at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on Saturday between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. He got away with several hundred dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a small white or gray car, that police say appears to be a Prius. The suspect then walks into "Saks Off 5th Avenue," grabs a shopping bag and packs it full of items like clothes and shoes. Police say the thief stashes the bag, leaves the store and returns minutes later before walking out with the shopping bag packed full of merchandise.

The store's alarms sounded, but the suspect ran out to the waiting getaway car before anyone could stop him.

Police say thefts like this are common at the outlets. They often see thieves working together and traveling from surrounding cities.

"We've had groups of people from all over the place come in here and hit our major stores and it has become a problem," said Todd Rankin with the Simpsonville Police Department.

The suspect with a reddish beard was dressed in a black shirt, black pants and gray ball cap. Police say he left the mall in a small gray or white car. Police couldn't tell if getaway car had Kentucky plates, but say it was missing a hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Simpsonville Police Officer Kyle Bennett at 502-722-8110.

