Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 solid years' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 solid years'

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Woody Harrelson, a cast member in "Wilson," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Eccles Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Woody Harrelson, a cast member in "Wilson," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Eccles Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) - Woody Harrelson has given up marijuana after decades of what he calls partying too hard.

The actor is one of Hollywood's most well-known marijuana enthusiasts. Harrelson tells Vulture that he hasn't smoked pot in nearly a year.

He cites "30 solid years" of partying for his decision to quit. He also says he felt like the drug was "keeping me from being emotionally available." Still, he has nothing bad to say about marijuana, which he calls "a great drug."

The 55-year-old says he still drinks alcohol in moderation.

Harrelson was arrested in 1996 for planting hemp seeds in Kentucky in order to challenge a state law. Hemp is a relative of marijuana, but has a lower concentration of THC, the substance that makes pot smokers high.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.