Frankfort man accused of murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frankfort man accused of murder

John Tabor (Source: Franklin County Detention Center) John Tabor (Source: Franklin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort, Kentucky, suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a man.

John Tabor, age 54, is charged with murder.

According to a news release, officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the 400 block of Owenton Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. Monday. 

When officers arrived they found the victim, 27-year-old Denton "DJ" Bixler in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers at the scene noticed Tabor hiding behind a residence with a handgun, and negotiated with him for about 30 minutes before he put the weapon down. Officers were then able to take him safely into custody.

Tabor was charged with murder and booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Police say he admitted to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

