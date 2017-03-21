POLICE: Louisville man shot victim twice in the leg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man shot victim twice in the leg

Posted: Updated:
Timothy Maynard (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Timothy Maynard (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say shot a man twice.

Timothy Maynard, 52, was arrested Sunday at his home in the 1000 block of West Market Street, near South 19th Street.

A police report says officers from LMPD's 1st Division responded to a report of a shooting. Police say a victim was shot two times in the leg.

Officials say the victim stated that he and Maynard got into an argument. Maynard then shot the victim, according to investigators.

Authorities say the victim identified Maynard as the person who shot him.  

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital and is in stable condition.

Maynard is charged with first-degree assault. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.