POLICE: Louisville man shot victim twice in the leg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say shot a man twice.

Timothy Maynard, 52, was arrested Sunday at his home in the 1000 block of West Market Street, near South 19th Street.

A police report says officers from LMPD's 1st Division responded to a report of a shooting. Police say a victim was shot two times in the leg.

Officials say the victim stated that he and Maynard got into an argument. Maynard then shot the victim, according to investigators.

Authorities say the victim identified Maynard as the person who shot him.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital and is in stable condition.

Maynard is charged with first-degree assault.

