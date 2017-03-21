U. S. Postal Service employee in Elizabethtown accused of trying to procure minor for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Postal Service employee has been arrested after authorities say he had sexual conversations online with an undercover investigator, all the while believing that investigator was a juvenile.

According to an arrest report, 50-year-old Timothy Walters of Elizabethtown placed an ad online while in Louisville. The arrest report doesn't describe what the ad was for, but states that an undercover investigator responded to it, posing as a minor.

Walters allegedly acknowledged his belief that the investigator was indeed a minor, and then proceeded to engage in sexual conversation, inquiring into the investigator's sexual history and asking to meet so they could engage in sex acts, according to the arrest report.

Authorities say he also sent the investigator several nude images of himself.

Walters was arrested in Elizabethtown Monday evening by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General. He allegedly admitted to having a sexual conversation and sending nude images to a person he believed to be a minor.

He is charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.

The arrest report lists his place of employment as the U.S. Postal Service.

