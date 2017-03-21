POLICE: Winchester woman arrested after allegedly endangering life of 1-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky police say they arrested a woman after they found her passed out in a home with a 1-year-old trapped underneath her.

Esther Johnson is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police in Winchester, Kentucky, which is near Lexington, Kentucky, were called to her home after her 9-year-old ran for help.

Officers say they found Johnson intoxicated and covered in urine. One of her kids told police she put a pillow over her face and would not let her get up.

That child also told officers Johnson did the same thing to the 1-year-old.

