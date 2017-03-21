BOZICH | Tuesday Muse: The NCAA Sweet Sixteen by the numbers

Rick Bozich looks at the NCAA Sweet Sixteen by the numbers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — My bracket is busted. Thanks, Villanova. Your bracket is busted. Thanks, Louisville. Everybody's bracket is busted. Thanks, Duke.

So let's forget the brackets and concentrate on the Sweet Sixteen. This NCAA Tournament looks delightful, especially the South Regional that Tom Lane, John Lewis and I will be covering for WDRB.

Sorry for the 24-hour delay -- and the altered format. But welcome to the Tuesday Edition of the Monday Muse.

A look at the Sweet Sixteen by the numbers.

24 — Combined NCAA men's basketball championships won by the teams competing in the South Regional in Memphis (UCLA 11, Kentucky 8, North Carolina 5).

9 — Combined titles won by the schools competing in the three other regionals. (Kansas 3, Florida 2, Oregon 1, Arizona 1, Wisconsin 1, Michigan 1 will try to interrupt the Blue Blood Parade.)

$1,232 — Listed price at SeatGeek.com for a center-court, lower bowl,16th row seat for the Friday night semifinals at FedEx Forum. Bring money to Beale Street.

$119 — Listed price for a corner, upper arena, 17th row seat Friday Night in Memphis.

13.9 — Average margin of defeat by the eight Atlantic Coast Conference schools that exited the tournament. Paging John Swofford.

5 — Teams that were not ranked in the Associated Press pre-season Top 25 (Butler, Florida, Michigan, Baylor, South Carolina). Pick up your game, sports media.

2 — Coaches who should request a raise -- Frank Martin, South Carolina and Scott Drew, Baylor. Their teams did not receive a single vote.

7 — Number of teams with at least one projected first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft: UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona, Baylor, Purdue. Marty Blake, the late, great NBA director of scouting, always considered having first-round picks a necessity to win the title.

2 — Schools that have more than one projected first-rounder: UK 3 (De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo); UCLA (Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf).

2 — Hall of Fame coaches still competing for the championship -- Roy Williams and John Calipari.

4 — Hall of Fame coaches watching Sweet Sixteen on television -- Mike Krzyzewski, Rick Pitino, Tom Izzo and Jim Boeheim. Springfield guarantees little.

3 — Coaches remaining who have won the NCAA title -- Williams, Calipari, Bill Self.

10 — Coaches scrambling to make their first Final Four -- Mark Few, Gonzaga; Mike White, Florida; Scott Drew, Baylor; Matt Painter, Purdue; Steve Alford, UCLA; Dana Altman, Oregon; Sean Miller, Arizona; Greg Gard, Wisconsin; Chris Holtmann, Butler; Frank Martin, South Carolina; Chris Mack, Xavier.

(Four are in the East Regional, which guarantees one first-time coach gets to Phoenix next week.)

13 — Coaches who did not play college basketball for their alma mater: Few, White, Calipari, Self, Drew, Alford, Altman, Miller, John Beilein, Michigan, Gard, Holtmann, Martin and Mack. Consider this my public service reminder to Indiana fans insisting Alford is the only choice in Bloomington.2 -- Number of teams seeded lower than 3 to win the NCAA title since 1998 (Arizona, four seed, 1997; Connecticut, seven seed, 2014; Half of the remaining 16 teams are seeded 4th or lower.)

68 — Percentage of money bet on UCLA (the 1-point favorite) against Kentucky, according to BetOnline.ag.

3 — Conferences not represented in the Sweet Sixteen by their conference tournament champion: Big East (Villanova); Big 12 (Iowa State), ACC (Duke). Good luck arguing that winning the conference tournament is or is not essential.

12 — Schools wearing Nike apparel: Arizona, Baylor, Butler, Florida, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Purdue, West Virginia, Xavier.

1 — School wearing adidas: Kansas.

3 — Schools wearing Under Armour: Wisconsin, South Carolina, UCLA.

1 — State that has more than one team remaining in the tournament. That would be Indiana, which is represented by Purdue and Butler.

136 — South Carolina's offensive efficiency, lowest-rated in the remaining field.

76 — UCLA defensive efficiency, lowest-rated in the remaining field.

3 — Number of times Villanova and coach Jay Wright has lost to a lower-seeded team during the first weekend of the tournament in the last four seasons. Give Kris Jenkins another hug, coach.

6 — Number of coaches at South Carolina between NCAA Tournament victories in 1974 and 2017 (Bill Foster, George Felton, Steve Newton, Eddie Fogler, Dave Odom and Darrin Horn.)

5 — Combined number of Elite Eight appearances without a trip to the Final Four by Gonzaga's Few and Arizona's Miller, the top two seeds in the West Regional.

2 — Sweet Sixteen teams that played in the NIT last season: South Carolina, Florida.

7 1/2 — Xavier and Butler, the two remaining Big East teams, are two biggest underdogs in the semifinals.

10 — Turnovers Michigan has committed in two tournament games.

63.4 — Michigan's shooting percentage in the second half of its two NCAA Tournament victories.

4 — Teams that rank in the Top 20 in offensive and defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy's metrics. Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kentucky and Baylor and meet the standard that has been met by all that one NCAA champ since 2002.

0 — Percentage boost that Lynn Marshall gave her husband Gregg for the job at Indiana (or elsewhere) with her behavior at Bankers Life Fieldhouse last weekend

