Kentucky Kingdom holding open interviews for ride operators Marc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Kingdom holding open interviews for ride operators March 23-24

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Kentucky Kingdom will hold open interviews for Ride Operators and Public Safety Officers on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Human Resources building.

Applicants for these positions must be at least 18 years old.

Interested applicants are encouraged to stop by or apply online at www.kentuckykingdom.com. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.