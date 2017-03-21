Interstate maintenance work means lane closures on this week

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

How much more the average customer will pay each month.

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Six protesters called for the hog wrestling competition to be removed from the line up of the Harrison County Fair.

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Protesters call hog wrestling competition 'animal cruelty,' while fair says no animals are harmed

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing woman near University of Louisville

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

Police say it happened at the victim's apartment in early June.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

CRAWFORD | Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring again up for auction

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of interstate lane closures this week in Jefferson County for maintenance work.

KYTC staff will be working in a couple of locations on I-64 and I-65.

The two left lanes of I-64 West will be closed this evening (Tuesday, March 21) between the Oxmoor Avenue overpass and I-264 (Watterson Expressway), mile markers 14 to 13. Pavement repairs are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Similar work will be performed in the opposite direction on Wednesday evening, March 22. I-64 East will be closed at I-264 (mile marker 12.4). Traffic will be diverted onto the collector ramps at I-264 and will still have access to I-64 East. This closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Work on I-65 South is scheduled for Wednesday evening, March 22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The roadway will be reduced to one lane at St. Catherine Street (mile marker 135) and at I-264 (mile marker 131) for bridge joint repairs.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.