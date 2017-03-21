Interstate maintenance work means lane closures on this week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interstate maintenance work means lane closures on this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of interstate lane closures this week in Jefferson County for maintenance work.

KYTC staff will be working in a couple of locations on I-64 and I-65.

The two left lanes of I-64 West will be closed this evening (Tuesday, March 21) between the Oxmoor Avenue overpass and I-264 (Watterson Expressway), mile markers 14 to 13. Pavement repairs are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Similar work will be performed in the opposite direction on Wednesday evening, March 22. I-64 East will be closed at I-264 (mile marker 12.4). Traffic will be diverted onto the collector ramps at I-264 and will still have access to I-64 East. This closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Work on I-65 South is scheduled for Wednesday evening, March 22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The roadway will be reduced to one lane at St. Catherine Street (mile marker 135) and at I-264 (mile marker 131) for bridge joint repairs.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.  

