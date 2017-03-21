REPORT: Deputy pulls rape victim from window; Jackson County man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana, man was arrested Monday after a brief standoff at his home -- and authorities say a deputy had to literally pull a rape victim out of a window to rescue her.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it happened on Monday at the home of 46-year-old Alan Karenke.

Authorities say a Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputy was dispatched to Karenke's home after someone reported that a rape was taking place there. When the deputy knocked on the door, Karenke came to the door in a bath robe and asked what the deputy wanted, according to the affidavit. The deputy then told him about the allegations and asked to come inside, at which point Karenke allegedly yelled, "[EXPLETIVE] you! You need to get a warrant!" He then demanded to speak to his attorney, before going back inside the house.

"Due to the circumstances of a possible rape that had occurred, I went to the front in an attempt to try and gain entry," the deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "As I was coming around the house, I observed on the far northwest side of the house, a female with blonde hair had her head out of the window."

"I asked her if she was okay, and I observed her look back at the door in the room," the deputy wrote. "And at this time, I grabbed her out of the window and brought her back to my patrol car in the driveway."

Authorities say she was 18 years old and said she had awoken that night to find Karenke performing a sex act on her. She said that, after it happened, she tried to leave the home, but Karenke trapped her in the room.

She also said that three children were still inside the home.

The deputy was eventually able to talk to Karenke on the phone. Karenke refused to come out of the phone and asked to speak to his attorney.

"I told him that his attorney would not be coming out here right now," the deputy wrote. "At this time, he started to call me a liar and [said] that I was going to arrest him."

According to the affidavit, more deputies arrived, and Karenke refused to let the three children out of the home.

"Due to him not letting the children out of the house, his abusive and belligerent behavior and the allegations that were said against him, it was determined that we needed to get him out of the house for the safety of the children," the deputy wrote.

As a result, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) was called to the scene. According to the probable cause affidavit, Karenke was tased and then brought out of the home.

"He initially resisted being placed in handcuffs, but was eventually cuffed behind his back and read his Miranda Warning," the deputy wrote.

The children were found and were okay, according to court documents.

Karenke was arrested and charged with rape, criminal confinement and resisting law enforcement. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

