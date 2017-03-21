Ninth annual Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade to host 143 walkers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ninth annual Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade to host 143 walkers

Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One-hundred and forty-three breast and ovarian cancer survivors will walk in the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.

The ninth annual Survivors Parade will be on the Churchill Downs racetrack on Friday, May 5.

The survivors in this year's parade come from a wide range of places including Mexico, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Kentucky. They were nominated and selected by the public.

The parade is part of the Kentucky Oaks Pink Out, during which the track raises money and awareness for breast and ovarian health.

