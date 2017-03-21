Apple unveils new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Apple unveils new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Apple has launched a new color choice for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The special edition red phone was unveiled Tuesday.

The release is meant to commemorate the 10-year partnership between the tech giant and "Red," an organization that helps fight AIDS.

The special edition phones cost $749. Customers can buy them in stores and online starting Friday.

