Volunteers donate hundreds of books to students at local elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of books were given to local students and teachers Tuesday at a JCPS school.

Volunteers from KPMG, a tax and audit company, and Metro Louisville United Way handed out new books this morning at Rutherford Elementary.

It's all part of a nationwide program called "Read to Succeed," which aims to help students in low-income communities have access to more books.

"You'll never know how much this truly means to our students," said Dr. Kenya Natsis, the principal at Rutherford. "Many of our students do not have a lot of resources at home. So every year, we try to give our students books to send home with them, so not only are they reading here at school, but they're also reading at home as well."

Volunteers with the "Read to Succeed" program are expected to pass out more than 150,000 new books across the country.

