Kentucky State Police receiving tips in case of murdered donut s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police receiving tips in case of murdered donut shop owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they're getting more tips in the case of a murdered donut shop owner.

Police say Thai Le owns Donut Express locations on Third Street Road in Louisville and in Shelbyville. The 54-year-old was found dead inside his Shepherdsville home Friday.

Investigators won't say how he died.

Police are investigating if this case is connected to the Donut King owner in Mount Washington who was shot in the head, but survived. That family tells WDRB News, they are related to Le.

Back in 2014, Le and another man were arrested for possession of nine pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth an estimated $45,000.

