Police rescue woman held captive by man with knife after tip from coworker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coworker is being credited for helping police rescue a woman who was being held at knifepoint by a man inside a home in New Washington, Indiana.

Marcus Buba, 27, was arrested Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim texted a coworker, saying she couldn't make it to work because her boyfriend threatened to stab her if she tried to leave. The co-worker gave Indiana State Police a general area of the suspect's house, and troopers were able to find the woman's car.

When officers surrounded the house, the woman was able to run outside.

Buba was arrested without incident and charged with criminal confinement and felony intimidation.

