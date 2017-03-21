21c Hotels, GE Appliances want to build 'Hotel Room of the Futur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

21c Hotels, GE Appliances want to build 'Hotel Room of the Future'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

21c Museum Hotels want new ideas to build “The Hotel Room of the Future.”

The hotel and GE Appliances' FirstBuild program are having a competition.

They're asking for designers, engineers and artists to submit at least three ideas to make hotel rooms more comfortable, entertaining and convenient. The top three entries can win up to $2,500 and a stay at a 21C hotel.

“If you think about it, hotel rooms over the last decade have just seen incremental innovation,” said Craig Greenberg, President of 21c Hotels. “Mattresses have gotten better, TV screens have gotten flatter, but we really want to work with First Build to solicit new ideas and come up with some new wow things.”

The competition goes until April 2.

