Old Vine Grove High School building to be auctioned off Thursday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Old Vine Grove High School building to be auctioned off Thursday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The old Vine Grove high school building goes on the auction block this week. 

Hardin County Schools is selling the campus off Brown Street near City Hall.  It was built in 1946 and has seen many different uses since then. 

It was also the original site of North Hardin High School and used as an alternative school up until 2015. 

The building sits on nearly five acres and measures nearly 50,000 square feet. 

The auction takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.