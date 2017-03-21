Kentucky AG Beshear intervenes in KSU lawsuit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky AG Beshear intervenes in KSU lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is jumping in the middle of the open records dispute between Kentucky State University and a student newspaper.

Andy Beshear filed a motion Tuesday to intervene in the suit.

In January, Beshear found KSU violated open records law by denying records related to the alleged sexual misconduct of a faculty member to a Kentucky Kernel reporter.

KSU challenged Beshear's decision by suing the student newspaper. 

Beshear says KSU's lawsuit is an attack on transparency laws.

