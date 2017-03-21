Outdated DMV information leading to RiverLink bill problems - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Outdated DMV information leading to RiverLink bill problems

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A driver received a second bill last year from RiverLink to pay tolls, but he says it’s not his car.

In February, Ronald Geddes received the first bill for $20. However, he said that he never made the five crossings listed and that the license plate in the bill is not his. Geddes said he used to have a car with that plate number, but he turned it in to get a customized plate at least ten years ago. So he believes someone is driving with his recycled plate number, but the RiverLink system still connects it to him.

Geddes went to the county clerk’s office in February to get a notarized letter to send in with his dispute form to RiverLink. Then on Saturday, Geddes received a second bill for another $20 in crossings.

"That's the whole key,” Geddes said. “He's going across the bridge at least ten times now, and he hasn't received one bill. If he has, then it would've been a duplicate of it."

He said he went to the DMV again Monday but was told they already did all they could and could not help him. Geddes said when he then went to RiverLink, a customer service representative told him that the computer system did not show RiverLink ever received his dispute form.

A spokesperson for RiverLink, Mindy Peterson, said there are a few issues that could be causing the problem with the system connecting a plate to the wrong person.

“In Indiana, the license plate follows the driver," Peterson said. "Not so in Kentucky, where the license plate follows the vehicle."

Peterson said some older plate information from the DMV was shared near the start of tolling. The problem was identified and addressed by RiverLink.

"We tried to take care of that before an invoice was received,” Peterson said. “We did not catch all of the instances, but we did catch the bigger problem. So now we are only receiving the newest updated information from the DMV on the Kentucky side."

Peterson said since they are only getting updated information from the DMV, she hopes that resolves the problem. She did not believe that there are many situations like Geddes’ that should arise anymore.

Peterson said the best thing drivers can do in this situation is fill out a dispute form. She said Geddes went above and beyond to get a notarized letter from the county clerk’s office.

"They don't have to do that,” Peterson said. “Simply let RiverLink know this license plate is not mine. We're going to do the leg work. We'll do the research. We'll take it from there, and they are not going to be responsible for those tolls."

Late Tuesday, Peterson said both bills for Geddes have been dismissed. She said she is following up to find out when and how he can expect to be notified.

Geddes said he spent probably five hours trying to figure out what went wrong between the two bills and how to solve the problem. He said if he gets another bill, he’ll probably just ignore it all together.

"Undoubtedly it wasn't being handled, because they didn't realize I did the proper thing on the first bill," he said. "So it's not getting addressed, or it's so backed up ... I might get another one next month! I hope not."

If you have a dispute you would like to make, you can find the form here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.