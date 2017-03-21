Outdated DMV information leading to RiverLink bill problems

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

Police say it started when he asked the college-age woman if she had any money.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

The amount of time each could have trimmed from their time behind bars.

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A driver received a second bill last year from RiverLink to pay tolls, but he says it’s not his car.

In February, Ronald Geddes received the first bill for $20. However, he said that he never made the five crossings listed and that the license plate in the bill is not his. Geddes said he used to have a car with that plate number, but he turned it in to get a customized plate at least ten years ago. So he believes someone is driving with his recycled plate number, but the RiverLink system still connects it to him.

Geddes went to the county clerk’s office in February to get a notarized letter to send in with his dispute form to RiverLink. Then on Saturday, Geddes received a second bill for another $20 in crossings.

"That's the whole key,” Geddes said. “He's going across the bridge at least ten times now, and he hasn't received one bill. If he has, then it would've been a duplicate of it."

He said he went to the DMV again Monday but was told they already did all they could and could not help him. Geddes said when he then went to RiverLink, a customer service representative told him that the computer system did not show RiverLink ever received his dispute form.

A spokesperson for RiverLink, Mindy Peterson, said there are a few issues that could be causing the problem with the system connecting a plate to the wrong person.

“In Indiana, the license plate follows the driver," Peterson said. "Not so in Kentucky, where the license plate follows the vehicle."

Peterson said some older plate information from the DMV was shared near the start of tolling. The problem was identified and addressed by RiverLink.

"We tried to take care of that before an invoice was received,” Peterson said. “We did not catch all of the instances, but we did catch the bigger problem. So now we are only receiving the newest updated information from the DMV on the Kentucky side."

Peterson said since they are only getting updated information from the DMV, she hopes that resolves the problem. She did not believe that there are many situations like Geddes’ that should arise anymore.

Peterson said the best thing drivers can do in this situation is fill out a dispute form. She said Geddes went above and beyond to get a notarized letter from the county clerk’s office.

"They don't have to do that,” Peterson said. “Simply let RiverLink know this license plate is not mine. We're going to do the leg work. We'll do the research. We'll take it from there, and they are not going to be responsible for those tolls."

Late Tuesday, Peterson said both bills for Geddes have been dismissed. She said she is following up to find out when and how he can expect to be notified.

Geddes said he spent probably five hours trying to figure out what went wrong between the two bills and how to solve the problem. He said if he gets another bill, he’ll probably just ignore it all together.

"Undoubtedly it wasn't being handled, because they didn't realize I did the proper thing on the first bill," he said. "So it's not getting addressed, or it's so backed up ... I might get another one next month! I hope not."

If you have a dispute you would like to make, you can find the form here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.