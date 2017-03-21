U of L lacrosse team pays tribute to 20-year-old shot and killed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L lacrosse team pays tribute to 20-year-old shot and killed

Posted: Updated: Mar 21, 2017 07:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville team and its opponent Tuesday paid tribute to Savannah Walker, the 20-year-old shot and killed early Sunday morning.

It started with a moment of silence before Tuesday afternoon's home game against Duquesne.

"At this time, we ask that you please join us in a moment of silence in Savannah's memory," said the PA announcer over the intercom at Louisville Lacrosse Stadium on South Floyd Street.

Walker was not on the U of L lacrosse team, but she was a big part of the Louisville lacrosse community.

"I had the opportunity to coach her when I first moved to Louisville six years ago," said Vicki Latino, Associate Head Coach of the team.

Latino wanted to honor Walker with a moment of silence, a bookmark for fans and yellow ribbons.

"I wanted to make sure we honored her with those ribbons, and each player had them on and the coaches as well," Latino said.

Walker was also a member of Cardinal Elite Junior Lacrosse and president of the University of Louisville Women's Club Lacrosse Team. 

The 20-year old was one of six people shot during a weekend concert at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in Portland last weekend. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My stomach dropped," Latino said. "I couldn't believe it."

As the Cardinals battled Duquesne on Tuesday afternoon, it was another win, but players were also thinking about their friend, motivated every time they look at the yellow ribbons on their cleats.

"Every time you step up for the draw, it's a nice reminder when glance down that you are playing for something bigger than yourself," said U of L lacrosse player Casey Madura.

Even the opponent heard the news and wanted to honor Walker.

"No questions asked, they actually asked us if they could wear them as well," Latino said.

At the bottom of the keepsake, there's a link to a GoFundMe page. The page was created by Savannah to raise money for a scholarship fund in honor of her mother. Deborah Walker died of cancer 30 days before her daughter was killed.

Throughout the city, a number of high school teams, including Ballard, are also wearing yellow ribbons in honor of Walker. She was a 2014 Ballard graduate.

LMPD is also still looking for a suspect in the shooting. If you attended the concert or know someone who did, homicide detectives want to talk to you. Detectives are also looking for any pictures or video from the concert.

You can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or you can also call homicide detectives directly at 574-7055.

Related Stories:

20-year-old U of L student killed during weekend concert

University of Louisville department chair joins the call for witnesses in fatal shooting

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

