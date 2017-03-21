Clarksville Community Schools names new superintendent

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
Rescue teams pulled the body of a 16-year-old from a Radcliff pond Thursday night in an apparent drowning.More >>
Rescue teams pulled the body of a 16-year-old from a Radcliff pond Thursday night in an apparent drowning.More >>
De'Aaron Fox should be the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).More >>
De'Aaron Fox was the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).More >>
A Highlands bar that closed after reported fights and complaints of drug use has new owners, a new name and a new reputation.More >>
A Highlands bar that closed after reported fights and complaints of drug use has new owners, a new name and a new reputation.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have identified two suspects they say were inside a vehicle that drove away from a traffic stop Thursday morning.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have identified two suspects they say were inside a vehicle that drove away from a traffic stop Thursday morning.More >>