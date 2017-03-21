Clarksville Community Schools names new superintendent

Louisville Metro Police have identified two suspects they say were inside a vehicle that drove away from a traffic stop Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Community Schools named Tina Bennett its new superintendent Tuesday with a unanimous vote from the school board.

Bennett most recently was a partner at TBX2, Inc., which specializes in "educational, programming and account management services," according to a district news release.

She has previously been a school principal, teacher and guidance counselor at Clarksville High School.

"For the last 10 or so years, I've been outside of Clarksville," Bennett said Tuesday night.

During that time, the district faced several problems, including low standardized test scores and high teacher turnover rates.



"We haven't had a raise in seven years," said teacher Alan Kashtai.

"There are some staff issues that we need to mend and address, and she is well aware of those," said Bill Wilson president of the school board.

Bennett said she wants to work with those teachers and education leaders to improve test scores.

"I want to talk with the teachers," she said. "That's the first thing I think is critical. The teachers need to be heard.

"I realize there are some gaps with our math, however, overall the big picture, Clarksville Community Schools is a B right now."

Bennett is the wife of Tony Bennett, the Clark County school superintendent who became Florida's education commissioner, but resigned after the Associated Press published emails showing he changed Indiana's school-grading system to benefit a top Republican donor's charter school. The Indiana inspector general also found he broke ethics laws.

He was fined by the Indiana Ethics Commission, but he was cleared of the allegations he manipulated grades.

Tina Bennett's contract starts April 3 and concludes on June 30, 2020. Her starting salary will be $105,000.

