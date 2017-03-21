JCPS board approves Class of 2017 high school graduation schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Seniors in Jefferson County Public Schools will graduate over a three-day period at the end of May, according to a proposal approved by the school board on Tuesday.

As of March 21, the last day of school for JCPS students is Wednesday, May 24 -- and the tentative graduation schedule provides that no graduation ceremony will be held prior to the last student day.

According to the district, Class of 2017 graduations will be held May 24-26, 2017 at various locations across Louisville, including Durrett Auditorium, the Iroquois Amphitheater and in Broadbent Arena, the East Hall and Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Here is the *tentative* schedule, which would remain in effect pending no school closings due to inclement weather. (There is another option that adds one day and is in effect if there are school closings due to inclement weather).

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Jefferson County High, 4 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

Waggener High, 4 p.m. at East Hall

Eastern High, 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Iroquois High, 5 p.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater

Phoenix School of Discovery, 7 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

duPont Manual, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

Moore High, 9 a.m. at East Hall

Western High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Ballard High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

The Brown School, 12 p.m. at the school

Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Southern High, 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Liberty High, 12 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

Central High, 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Seneca High 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Atherton High, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Friday, May 26, 2017

Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Butler High 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Fairdale High 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

