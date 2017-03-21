Mother of late Seal Team Six member stops in Louisville to share her son's story

Louisville Metro Police have identified two suspects they say were inside a vehicle that drove away from a traffic stop Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A very special dinner Tuesday night honored of some of the most highly regarded members of the military -- the Navy Seals.

More than 300 people attended the "Down Home BBQ to benefit the Navy Seal Foundation" held at the Parklands.

In attendance was Karen Vaughn, whose son Aaron was part of Seal Team Six. Aaron was killed in 2011 when the Chinook helicopter he was in was shot down by the Taliban.

Thirty military members were killed.

“It’s really important to keep his legacy moving," Vaughn said. "It’s really important to keep the legacy of all the men and women who have given their lives for us."

Her son Aaron left behind a wife and two children, and Karen says she often tells them about their father and how he paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

“I try to teach my grandchildren all the time what it looks like to not experience freedom," she said. "We can’t take this for granted. We must constantly make every generation aware the cost has been great to keep us free and the cost will continue to be great."

Karen and her husband now live in Florida and have spent the last five years touring the country and speaking about the lives that are still being lost overseas.

“The war is not over," Vaughn said. "The war is not over at all. Ask the mom whose son was killed last month, you know, or the Navy Seal moms that are still getting the word that their sons have died."

Ninety-three cents of every dollar raised Tuesday night for the dinner and silent auction benefits current and future Seal Foundation programs.

For more information on the Navy Seal Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.