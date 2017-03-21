Scott County preparing for tornado with Tuesday's statewide drill

A Highlands bar that closed after reported fights and complaints of drug use has new owners, a new name and a new reputation.

A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.

Jaire Alexander. Photo at left by Mike Dezarn. Others by Eric Crawford, WDRB.

CRAWFORD | Louisville's fastest man, Jaire Alexander, says Cards "will be better"

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

One person was shot and killed Thursday night in the Parkland neighborhood.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

Rescue teams pulled the body of a 16-year-old from a Radcliff pond Thursday night in an apparent drowning.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- If a tornado hits, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Indiana held a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday to bring awareness to the importance of preparing for the next storm.

Scott County Emergency Management took part in the drill signaling sirens at 10:15 a.m. and 7:35 p.m.

“Most homes aren’t designed to go and take an 80 mph pounding, so it’s amazing even what a small storm can do on damage,” said Greg Ramoni, director of Scott County Emergency Communications.

The area saw an EF-1 tornado and straight-line winds three weeks ago with some of the worst of the damage south of Scottsburg.

WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg was on the air when the storm hit.

“Outdoor sirens are specifically meant for if you’re outside," Weinberg said. "If you’re relying on an outdoor siren to get a tornado warning, and you’re indoors, you’re not doing the right thing. You can use something like ... a weather radio."

Cell phones can also alert you of the danger as long as the feature is turned on.

Weinberg said there is an easy way to remember what you should do during a tornado.

“I like to use the word DUCK,” he said, “It’s easy to remember for kids and adults. What to do if a tornado is coming toward you. Where D stands for downstairs, U stands for underneath something, C stands for center part of the house and K means keep away from windows.”

