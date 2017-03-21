Scott County preparing for tornado with Tuesday's statewide dril - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scott County preparing for tornado with Tuesday's statewide drill

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- If a tornado hits, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Indiana held a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday to bring awareness to the importance of preparing for the next storm.     

Scott County Emergency Management took part in the drill signaling sirens at 10:15 a.m. and 7:35 p.m.        

“Most homes aren’t designed to go and take an 80 mph pounding, so it’s amazing even what a small storm can do on damage,” said Greg Ramoni, director of Scott County Emergency Communications.

The area saw an EF-1 tornado and straight-line winds three weeks ago with some of the worst of the damage south of Scottsburg.

WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg was on the air when the storm hit.

“Outdoor sirens are specifically meant for if you’re outside," Weinberg said. "If you’re relying on an outdoor siren to get a tornado warning, and you’re indoors, you’re not doing the right thing. You can use something like ... a weather radio."

Cell phones can also alert you of the danger as long as the feature is turned on. 

Weinberg said there is an easy way to remember what you should do during a tornado.

“I like to use the word DUCK,” he  said, “It’s easy to remember for kids and adults. What to do if a tornado is coming toward you. Where D stands for downstairs, U stands for underneath something, C stands for center part of the house and K means keep away from windows.”

