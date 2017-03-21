Scott County preparing for tornado with Tuesday's statewide drill

Rescue teams pulled the body of a 16-year-old from a Radcliff pond Thursday night in an apparent drowning.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
One person was shot and killed Thursday night in the Parkland neighborhood.More >>
A prosecutor with the County Attorney's Office called them men "suspected serial rapists."More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.More >>
A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.More >>
A Highlands bar that closed after reported fights and complaints of drug use has new owners, a new name and a new reputation.More >>
