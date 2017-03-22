Trial begins for LMPD officer accused of assaulting man after cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trial begins for LMPD officer accused of assaulting man after crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial starts today for an LMPD officer accused of kicking and cursing at a man last year. 

Officer Zechariah Aubrey is charged with terroristic threatening, harassment and official misconduct. Aubrey and Justin Cook were involved in a car crash in June of last year.

Aubrey was off duty at the time and in his personal vehicle.

The criminal summons says Aubrey pulled Cook from his vehicle, waved a gun at him, then threatened Cook and kicked him. Cook was charged with driving under the influence. 

Aubrey has been on administrative reassignment since the incident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

