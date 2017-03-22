Police dispute suicide claim, arrest Tell City, Indiana man for murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Tell City, Indiana arrested a man for murder Monday after a three-week investigation.

According to a news release, it started March 4, when Perry County Sheriff's Department asked Indiana State Police to help with an investigation into the death of 62-year-old David Weedman of Saint Croix.

Initial reports to police indicated that Weedman had shot himself in his home, but investigators were suspicious.

An autopsy on March 7 in Tell City indicated that Weedman's gunshot was not consistent with a self-inflicted wound, so Weedman's death was investigated as a murder.

The investigation led detectives to investigate 45-year-old Randal L. Coalter of Tell City after learning that Weedman and Coalter had become involved in a physical fight in Weedman's home on March 1 -- the last time Weedman was seen alive.

Police do not know how Weedman and Coalter knew each other, only that they were acquaintances.

After interviewing a witness, detectives gathered enough evidence to arrest Coalter. He was taken into custody on March 21, and is being held in the Perry County Security Center.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department and the Tell City Police Department assisted in the investigation.

