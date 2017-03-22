Arkansas' governor signs bill allowing concealed handguns at col - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arkansas' governor signs bill allowing concealed handguns at colleges, some bars, government buildings

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas' governor says he has signed legislation expanding the locations where concealed handguns are allowed in the state to include colleges, some bars, government buildings and even the state Capitol.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday he signed the measure, which allows someone to carry concealed guns at the new locations if they undergo up to eight hours of active-shooter training.

The measure originally was intended to only allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns at college campuses, but it expanded as it hit roadblocks in the Legislature.

The law allows concealed guns at private establishments like bars, restaurants and places of worship -- unless there are weapons prohibitions posted at the facilities. Concealed handguns are still banned at K-12 schools, courtrooms and prisons.

The law takes effect Sept. 1.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

