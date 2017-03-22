Louisville City FC meeting fans, signing autographs this afterno - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville City FC meeting fans, signing autographs this afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC fans are invited to meet the team this afternoon.

Fans can meet the players and get autographs from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Louisville Visitors Center on South 4th Street. The event is free. 

The team opens its season at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Slugger Field. You can watch the game on WDRB.

2017 Louisville City FC Schedule

March 25: LouCity vs. Saint Louis FC (WDRB / 2 p.m.)

March 30: LouCity at Orlando City (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

April 8: LouCity at Richmond Kickers (WBNA / 5 p.m.)

April 15: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

April 22: LouCity at FC Cincinnati (WDRB / 7 p.m.)

April 29: LouCity vs. Toronto FC II (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

May 13: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies (WDRB / 7:30 p.m.)

May 20: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

June 3: LouCity at Charleston Battery (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

June 7: LouCity vs. Charlotte Independence (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

June 11: LouCity at New York Red Bulls II (WDRB / 4 p.m.)

June 17: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

June 24: LouCity at Harrisburg City Islanders (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

July 1: LouCity vs. Ottawa Fury FC (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

July 9: LouCity at Charleston Batter (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

July 15: LouCity vs. FC Cincinnati (WBNA / 8:30 p.m.)

July 22: LouCity at Saint Louis FC (WBNA / 8:30 p.m.)

July 29: LouCity vs. New York Red Bulls II (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 5: LouCity at Charlotte Independence (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

Aug. 12: LouCity vs. FC Cincinnati (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 20: LouCity at Bethlehem Steel (WMYO / 5 p.m.)

Aug. 23: LouCity vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Orlando City B (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 2: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 9: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

Sept. 15: LouCity vs. Bethelem Steel (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 20: LouCity vs. Rochester Rhinos (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 24: LouCity at Ottawa Fury FC (WMYO / 2 p.m.)

Sept. 30: LouCity at Rochester Rhinos (WMYO / 6 p.m.)

Oct. 7: LouCity vs. Charlotte Independence (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.) 

Oct. 14: LouCity vs. Richmond Kickers (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

