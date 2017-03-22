Husband of daycare owner in Madison, Indiana, charged with child molestation

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating disturbing claims of child molestation at a daycare in Madison, Indiana.

The allegations involve several children and date back to 2011. Some of the details of the accusations are graphic.

According to court records, Joseph Hook, whose wife owns Hook's Daycare located on State Road 256, is charged with four counts of child molestation. An affidavit says police responded to a 911 call on Jan. 17 from a mother saying her 4-year-old daughter had been molested while at Hook's day care.

Hook added in an interview with police that there was sexual contact twice with that girl, but didn't tell anyone at the time because he "didn't want to be labeled a pervert."

According to a probable cause affidavit, in an interview with Indiana State Police detectives, the girl said Hook forced the girl to perform oral sex.

“With cases like this, it’s very detailed, very specific and very difficult because the victims obviously can't come out and tell you exactly the information because they aren't groomed to the type of knowledge that adults are,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Philip Hensley.

In a probable cause affidavit and in an interview with police, Hook blamed the child for the January incident and claims he didn't tell anyone because he didn't want to be labeled as a "pervert." He also said he isn’t a “monster” and “doesn’t fantasize about kids” or “watch child porn.”

On Jan. 20, a 10-year-old girl was interviewed and said she was molested likely some time in 2015. In an interview with police, the girl said Hook told the girl to sit on his lap and then he put his hand down the front of her pants. The girl told police “nothing else happened because a parent arrived to drop off children,” according to the affidavit.

“This crime, as any crime against a child, horrible, horrible circumstances,” Hensley said.

In March, a 5-year-old girl in an interview with police said Hook put jelly on his body and forced her to perform oral sex.

“At the end of the day, when we go home, that's when we kind of think and reflect on just how bad this was,” Hensley said.

WDRB reporter Travis Ragsdale called Hook’s Daycare and asked for the owner Wednesday morning. When he identified himself as a reporter, the person who answered the phone hung up.

Hook’s Daycare is licensed through Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration. According to the administration’s website that license expires at the end of March.

Hook is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the four charges of child molestation.

