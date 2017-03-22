Lane closures on I-64 scheduled for tonight in Shelby County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane closures on I-64 scheduled for tonight in Shelby County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of lane closures this evening on Interstate 64 in Shelby County.

KYTC maintenance staff resume patching potholes at 7 p.m. on I-64 East between mile markers 36 and 38. Work will then shift to I-64 West with patching taking place between mile markers 38 and 36.

The right lane will be closed in each direction and all work should be completed by 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.