Be Our Guest: Rails Craft Brew and Eatery ready for spring with 'smokin' chicken pasta'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to "Be Our Guest" at Rails Craft Brew and Eatery in Clarksville.

Rails is located in the Historic Montrose Home, and it's decorated with railroad memorabilia. It makes for an ideal lunch or dinner setting. It's perfect for relaxing or watching the big game with family or friends.

The restaurants are getting ready for spring with new menu items, cold beer and patio seating. David Lawrence is showing how to make their popular "Smokin' Chicken Pasta." But Rails is a place where you can enjoy a juicy steak paired with a local brew or a place of pasta accompanied by a glass of wine.

Rails Craft Brew & Eatery is also a great place to catch lunch. They'll have daily specials on lunch items, soups and drinks through the end of April.

On Mondays, they offer special deals Chef Salad Lunch, Chicken Noodle Soup and Margaritas are $5.

Tuesday's lunch deals are the Railway Hot Brown, Stuffed Pepper Soup and the $6 Frozen Tropical Passion,

The deal on Wednesday is Swiss Steak and Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Pot Pie Soup and you can get $10 "Wine Down Wednesday" Flights.

If you stop in on Thursday, the special is Chicken Quesadilla with One Side, Loaded Potato Soup and $5 Select Craft Beer Pints,

Friday's deal is Lemon Pepper Tilapia with One Side, Clam Chowder or $5 Jack Daniels.

And the Chef offers special features on the weekend, plus Long Island Ice Tea is $5 on Saturday, and Sunday features a $5 Bloody Mary Bar.

Easter Buffet and Mother's Day Buffet

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery also has an Easter Buffet and a Mother's Day Buffet for $23.99 per adult $10.99 and Children Ages 3-10.

Seating Times: 11:00am and 1:30pm. Reservation Required. Call 812-945-3496 speak with a manager

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery is an "Excellent" place to host your event in one of their party rooms!

April 12th is ALS "Lou Gehrig's Disease"Night at Rails. Stop in from 4-9pm and learn more about ALS. A portion of sale will go toward fighting ALS.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Rails Craft Brew and Eatery in Clarksville. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, March 23, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery

318 Lewis and Clark Parkway

Clarksville 47129

(812) 945-3496

And their original location:

114 St Louis Ave.

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 271-1191

