Spring is the time to get your lawn in shape and your garden started

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring has sprung, and it's time to get your lawn and your garden in shape.

Brownsboro Hardware and Paint's Jim Lehrer explains that what you do in March can pay off big this summer for your lawn. He says the first thing to consider is grass seed. There are varieties that grow better in either sunny or shady areas of your yard.

Make sure you prepare your lawn and surface with fertilizer. Lehrer suggest Scott's four step process that for about $60 can help control weeds, fertilize and keep your lawn lush all year. Spreaders now come in both the push-style and a handheld model to make it easier. And if you need to cover patches in your yard, cover it will a mix of seed and fertilizer then cover with a piece of burlap. It will help keep the area moist to get the grass going.

Gardeners can't wait to get their hands dirty this time of year. Lehrer says it's best to start with a plan. He says pick the seeds you want for your garden. Summer vegetables need a little time to get started. You can use potting soil, trays and seeds or small peat pots to get seeds going. But you'll need to keep them indoors until it warms up a bit.

But there are cold weather plants that you can buy already started. Herbs, strawberries and cold weather vegetables are all hearty enough to stand up to the cool temperatures. But don't forget to feed the plants or seedlings in addition to regular watering.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.

