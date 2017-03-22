Vigil tonight for U of L student killed during concert - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vigil tonight for U of L student killed during concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil will be held tonight for Savannah Walker, the U of L student who was shot and killed at a weekend concert. 

The U of L lacrosse team paid tribute to Walker with a moment of silence before its game Tuesday night. 

"When I heard the news, I immediately called our head coach, Kellie, and I said, you know, we know this kid, she was a U of L student, a U of L fan, played lacrosse," said Vicki Latino, associated head coach for U of L's lacrosse team. 

Walker was not on the U of L lacrosse team but was part of a club team at the school. She was shot and killed at a concert in the early morning hours of March 19 at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in Portland.

On Tuesday players and coaches for both teams wore yellow ribbons in Walker's memory.

Tonight's vigil is scheduled for 8 o'clock in front of Grawemeyer Hall on the U of L campus. 

Police are still looking for suspects and want to talk to anyone who attended the concert. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD. 

